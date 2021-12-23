MARKET NEWS

English
2 fresh Omicron cases in Odisha, tally rises to 4

The new patients, aged 11 and 15, hail from Bhubaneswar, and they are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, Institute of Life Science (ILS) Director Ajay Parida said.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
There is much uncertainty over whether vaccines will be able to effectively prevent infection from the Omicron variant [Representative image]

Two minor returnees from Nigeria on Thursday tested positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the state’s tally to four, a health official said.

Earlier on December 21, the state had reported its first two Omicron cases among returnees from Nigeria and Qatar. The patients, aged 43 and 41, hail from Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Director of Health Service, Bijay Mohapatra, said that the state government has expedited surveillance and increased the vaccination drive.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner S K Singh said that at least six micro-containment zones have been declared in the state capital, and Christmas and New Year celebrations will be allowed with adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Odisha #Omicron
first published: Dec 23, 2021 01:39 pm

