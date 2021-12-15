MARKET NEWS

English
2 foreign nationals found positive for Omicron in Telangana

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Omicron variant [Representative image]

Two foreign nationals, who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday.

The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia. Both are asymptomatic, he said. Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Telangana
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:11 pm

