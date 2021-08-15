MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

2 dead in Dwarka hotel fire in Southwest Delhi

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said..

PTI
August 15, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
[Image: Shutterstock]

[Image: Shutterstock]

Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said. Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station.
PTI
Tags: ##Hotel fire #Delhi #Dwarka
first published: Aug 15, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.