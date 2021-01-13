MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Noida, no damage reported

The National Centre for Seismology said the earthquake occurred about 37 km north-northeast of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, at 7pm.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred about 37 km north-northeast of Noida at 7 pm.

On January 5, the NCS said it had begun a geophysical survey over the Delhi region for accurate assessment of seismic hazards, following tremors in the NCR last year.

The seismic network in Delhi and its surrounding areas was strengthened by deploying 11 temporary additional stations covering the known faults in the region to precisely locate the earthquakes and their aftershocks for a better understanding of the causative sources.

Both the field surveys, geophysical and geological, are expected to be completed by March 31.

Close

Related stories

Delhi and earthquakes in 2020 

In 2020, the national capital experienced four small earthquakes between the months of April and August. The first one occurred on April 12 in the northeastern boundary of Delhi, registering a magnitude of 3.5.

Following the earthquakes, there a dozen of micro events and aftershocks that occurred in the region.

It was after the second event which registered a magnitude 3.4 on May 10, occurred, that the Ministry of Earth Sciences held a detailed discussion with experts to address the ongoing earthquake activity.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Delhi #earthquake #India #NCR #Noida
first published: Jan 13, 2021 07:58 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

Future Wise | How women can restart their second career in the technology industry

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.