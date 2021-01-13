2.9 magnitude earthquake hits Noida, no damage reported

Representative image

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred about 37 km north-northeast of Noida at 7 pm.

On January 5, the NCS said it had begun a geophysical survey over the Delhi region for accurate assessment of seismic hazards, following tremors in the NCR last year.

The seismic network in Delhi and its surrounding areas was strengthened by deploying 11 temporary additional stations covering the known faults in the region to precisely locate the earthquakes and their aftershocks for a better understanding of the causative sources.

Both the field surveys, geophysical and geological, are expected to be completed by March 31.

Delhi and earthquakes in 2020

In 2020, the national capital experienced four small earthquakes between the months of April and August. The first one occurred on April 12 in the northeastern boundary of Delhi, registering a magnitude of 3.5.

Following the earthquakes, there a dozen of micro events and aftershocks that occurred in the region.

It was after the second event which registered a magnitude 3.4 on May 10, occurred, that the Ministry of Earth Sciences held a detailed discussion with experts to address the ongoing earthquake activity.