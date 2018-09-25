2.2 million voter names dropped from electoral rolls in Telangana: Chief Electoral Officer

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on September 24 revealed that around 2.2 million names have been removed from the electoral rolls since the 2014 elections in the state, according to a report by Mint.

Kumar reportedly said that there could be many reasons behind the names being dropped, adding that he cannot come to any conclusion on the issue as yet.

"Yes, if you are looking at the 2014 assembly elections, there were roughly about 2.83 crore (28.3 million) voters back then and as of now there about 2.61 crore (26.1 million). The number of voters on the draft rolls have come down," Kumar was quoted as saying.

The CEO said that names were also removed from the rolls in 2015 when Aadhaar-based verification was done. However, a Supreme Court judgement on the usage of Aadhaar numbers had stopped the process.

"A new software has been put in place as well and there could be other reasons also behind the deletion of names. There are people living here who have chosen to exercise their voting rights in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. There could be multiple reasons," Kumar was quoted as saying.

The electoral officer's revelations have lent credence to allegations made by the Congress earlier. On September 16, the Congress had alleged that there were around 7 million discrepancies in Telangana's voter list. It had also said that any election held on "flawed and inaccurate" electoral rolls would be a "fraud" with the people of the country.

The party had sought the Election Commission's (EC) intervention in the matter.

The EC has decided to publish the final electoral rolls list on October 8, compared to the previous schedule of special summary revision of the electoral rolls.

The EC is currently working on a plan to hold the state's assembly election before the end of the year, after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) prematurely dissolved the Assembly on September 6.

Slamming Rao for discussing the possibility of early polls in the state, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat had told NDTV, "We strongly condemn the way the Chief Minister of Telangana announced the schedule. KCR's comments on elections are preposterous and uncalled for."

"We are mandated by the Supreme Court to conduct elections at the earliest possible and there should be no delay," Rawat said.