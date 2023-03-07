 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
1st India Giving Day raises over Rs 10 crore for non-profit causes in India

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

“I think there is going to be many more (India Giving Day) because we feel it was very successful. We are pleased with how the first India Giving Day came together,” Alex Counts, director, India Philanthropy Alliance, told PTI in an interview, adding that this shows the generosity of the Indian American community.

In one single day on March 2, the India Giving Day raised more than Rs 10 crore for various US-based non-profit bodies carrying out charitable work and social welfare measures in India, organisers of the one-of-its-kind fundraiser said on Monday.

On March 2, nearly 1,000 donors from across the country raised USD 13,22,927 for 25 US-based non-profit organisations, which carry out charitable work and social welfare measures in various parts of India, including in the fields of education, health and poverty alleviation.

Counts said 990 donors made 1,286 donations. “This during a time when giving, during March and February, is very limited in the US. Just for these reasons, a lot of the giving happens at the end of the year. We had no track record. An India fundraising campaign led by a non-Indian,” he said.