1st in Global FinTech, soon to become 3rd largest economy: PM Modi recaps highlights of ‘Azadi Ka Amritkaal'

Jan 11, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST

Addressing the seventh edition of the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “This summit is being held in Madhya Pradesh at a time when the golden era of 'Azadi Ka Amritkaal' has begun. We all are working together to build a developed India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 said that the golden era of ‘Azadi Ka Amritkaal’ has begun in India, adding that every organization and every expert in the world is confident about the same.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the seventh edition of the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit' which is being held in Indore.

“...'Azadi Ka Amritkaal' has begun. We all are working together to build a developed India. I am glad that not only we Indians, but every organization and every expert in the world is confident about the same,” he said.

Recapping the highlights of India’s achievement, PM Modi said, “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy and according to the World Bank, India is in a better position to deal with the global headwinds than many other countries.”

“According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy in the next four to five years. The CEO of McKinsey has said that this is not only India's decade but India's century. Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. The same optimism is also shared by global investors,” the prime minister added.

Further, India ranks first in terms of smartphone data consumption, first in Global FinTech, and IT-BPN outsourcing distribution. India is also the world's third-largest aviation market and third-largest auto market.