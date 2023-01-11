1st in Global FinTech, soon to become 3rd largest economy: PM Modi recaps highlights of ‘Azadi Ka Amritkaal'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11 said that the golden era of ‘Azadi Ka Amritkaal’ has begun in India, adding that every organization and every expert in the world is confident about the same.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing the seventh edition of the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit' which is being held in Indore.

“...'Azadi Ka Amritkaal' has begun. We all are working together to build a developed India. I am glad that not only we Indians, but every organization and every expert in the world is confident about the same,” he said.

Recapping the highlights of India’s achievement, PM Modi said, “The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a "bright spot" in the global economy and according to the World Bank, India is in a better position to deal with the global headwinds than many other countries.”

“According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy in the next four to five years. The CEO of McKinsey has said that this is not only India's decade but India's century. Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India. The same optimism is also shared by global investors,” the prime minister added.

Further, India ranks first in terms of smartphone data consumption, first in Global FinTech, and IT-BPN outsourcing distribution. India is also the world's third-largest aviation market and third-largest auto market.

According to our Prime Minister, the optimism for India is driven by its “strong democracy, young demography and political stability”. Due to these, India is taking decisions that boost the ease of living and ease of doing business, he said.

Speaking at the two-day summit themed ‘Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State’, Narendra Modi said: “The role of Madhya Pradesh is very crucial in building a developed India. From devotion and spirituality to tourism; from agriculture to education and skill development, MP holds a place of uniqueness, magnificence and awareness.”

He also reminded investors in attendance that a survey conducted by a prestigious international bank has found that a majority of the investors preferred India and stated that “India is receiving record-breaking FDI” at the moment.

India is currently taking decisions to boost ease of living and ease of doing business and has been on the path of ‘Reform, Transform and Perform’ since 2014, he said.

To make India an attractive destination for investments, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has removed several hurdles in the path of investment over the past eight years. It has also made reforms related to “recapitalization and governance in the banking sector, creating a modern resolution framework like IBC, creating a system like One Nation One Tax in the form of GST, making corporate tax globally competitive, exempting sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from taxes, allowing 100 percent FDI through the automatic route in various sectors and decriminalizing minor economic offences”.

Moreover, dozens of labour laws have been amalgamated into four codes, “which, too, is a major step”, the PM said at the MP investors summit 2023.

To pique the interest of global investors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Today's new India is moving forward relying equally on the strength of its private sector. We have also opened up many strategic sectors like defence, mining and space for the private sector.”

He added: “To reduce the burden of compliances, unprecedented efforts are underway at both the Centre and the State level. About 40,000 compliances have been done away with in the last few years. Recently, we have started the National Single Window System, which has been adopted by Madhya Pradesh too. About 50,000 approvals have been given so far under this system.”

Urging investors coming to Madhya Pradesh to reap maximum advantage of the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme of the government, PM Modi said: “This scheme is becoming popular among manufacturers around the world; it is vital in making MP a major pharma hub and a huge textile hub.”

A total of 447 international delegates from 84 countries, 401 international buyers, more than 5,000 industrialists and representatives of various international industry associations, and representatives of all G20 countries are taking part in the event.