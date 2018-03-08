App
Mar 08, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

1993 Mumbai blasts accused and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Farooq Takla arrested by CBI in Dubai

Mustak Mohammad Miya alias Farooq Takla, was at the immigration office of the Indira Gandhi International Airport when a CBI team arrested him as an Interpol Red Corner notice had been issued against him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla, wanted in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, was arrested here today by the CBI after he arrived from Dubai, the agency's spokesperson said.

He was arrested at the Delhi airport and will be produced before a designated court later today, the CBI spokesperson said.

According to the officials, in the know of developments, central intelligence agencies were working in securing arrests or deportations of close aides of Dawood, who has been designated by the US authorities as a global terrorist and faces sanctions in the United Nations.

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #Farooq Takla #India

