Mar 19, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

1993 Mumbai blast accused Farooq Takla not cooperating with investigation, CBI tells Court

The court has remanded the accused in further CBI custody till March 28. Takla who is believed to be an active conspirator in the 1993 blast accused along with Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and others was arrested on March 8 from Delhi airport after he was extradited from Dubai.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

The CBI, on Monday, informed the Special TADA court that Farooq Yasin Mansoor aka Farooq Takla, an accused in the 1993 blast case who was recently arrested by the agency, is not cooperating with the investigations.

The court has remanded the accused in further CBI custody till March 28. Takla who is believed to be an active conspirator in the 1993 blast accused along with Dawood Ibrahim, Anees Ibrahim and others was arrested on March 8 from Delhi airport after he was extradited from Dubai.

Deepak Salvi, Public Prosecutor, informed the court that the accused has been found deeply involved in the conspiracy and that several facts of the case are yet to be revealed by him. "The accused is not coming out with true facts within his exclusive knowledge so far as his role in the criminal conspiracy as an active conspirator and perpetrator in this case along with other accused like Dawood Ibrahim and Anees Ibrahim are concerned," reads the remand copy of the CBI.

tags #Current Affairs #Farooq Takla #India

