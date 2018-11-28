1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC upholds conviction of 80 people

The high court dismissed their appeals against the conviction by a trial court for burning houses and curfew violations during the riots.
The Delhi High Court Wednesday upheld the conviction of around 80 people and awarded five year jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The high court dismissed their appeals against the conviction by a trial court for burning houses and curfew violations during the riots.Justice R K Gauba directed all the convicts to surrender within four weeks.
