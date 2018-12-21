App
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC dismisses Sajjan Kumar's plea for extension of time to surrender

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar's plea for extension of time till January 30 to surrender, after being recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The high court said it saw no ground for granting the relief.

On Monday, 73-year-old Kumar was directed by the high court to surrender before authorities by December 31. He had moved a plea seeking extension of time to surrender.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

The riots had broken out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.
