1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if Narasimha Rao had listened to IK Gujral: Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on December 4 said the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if the then Home Minister PV Narasimha Rao had acted on the advice of IK Gujral.

Singh was speaking at an event to mark the 100th birth anniversary of IK Gujral, who was the prime minister of India in 1997-1998.



“When the sad event of 1984 took place, Gujral ji on that very sad evening went to the then Home Minister PV Narasimha Rao and told him that the situation is so grave that it is necessary for the government to call the Army at the earliest. If that advice would have been heeded, perhaps the massacre that took place in 1984 could have been avoided,” Singh said.

The 1984 riots mark a dark chapter in the history of India. The riots, which were triggered by the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh security personnel, had left over 3,000 Sikhs dead across the nation.

Several Congress leaders have been accused of provoking mobs to target the Sikh community.

When he was the prime minister, Manmohan Singh had apologised to members of Parliament as well as the entire nation for the ‘84 riots.

“I have no hesitation in apologising not only to the Sikh community but also the nation. I bow my head in shame that such a thing happened,” he had told Rajya Sabha in 2005.

In the recent past, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi have expressed their regrets over the incident.

During the event to commemorate Gujral’s 100th birth anniversary, Singh also mentioned how his relationship with him grew after the Emergency. He said Gujral, who was the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and had issues with the management of the Emergency, was relegated to the Planning Commission as an MoS. “ I was then an Economic Advisor with the Ministry of Finance… Thereafter our relationship grew”, Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.