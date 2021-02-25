19,600 received first dose of COVID vaccine in Mizoram so far

Representative image: Reuters

Over 19,600 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram since its rollout on January 16, a health official said on Thursday.

A total of 38 percent of the registered beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, she said.

Around 15,750 health workers and 27,557 frontline personnel have been registered for receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the official said.

At least 4,031 health workers have received the second dose of the vaccine.

No adverse effect of vaccination has been reported to date, she said.

Mizoram did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

The state's caseload stands at 4,413, of which 23 are active cases, while 4,380 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

Mizoram has tested over 2.29 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.