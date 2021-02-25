English
19,600 received first dose of COVID vaccine in Mizoram so far

The state's caseload stands at 4,413, of which 23 are active cases, while 4,380 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Over 19,600 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mizoram since its rollout on January 16, a health official said on Thursday.

A total of 38 percent of the registered beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, she said.

Around 15,750 health workers and 27,557 frontline personnel have been registered for receiving the first dose of the vaccine, the official said.

At least 4,031 health workers have received the second dose of the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

No adverse effect of vaccination has been reported to date, she said.

Mizoram did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

Mizoram has tested over 2.29 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Current Affairs #Health #India #Mizoram
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:36 am

