192 challans issued for violations of odd-even rule on day one

A total of 192 challans were issued for violations of the odd-even rule on the first day of its implementation on November 4, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also thanked the people of Delhi for complying with the rule, saying the scheme was successful on day one.

The Delhi Traffic police issued 170 challans while the teams of the transport and the revenue department issued 15 and seven challans respectively, he said.

Violation of the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000.

The scheme will be in force from 8 AM to 8 PM till November 15.