19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh found dead at Kochi Naval Base: Report

Southern Naval Command, Kochi said a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered, and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the local police.

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
An Indian Navy boat patrols in the waters of the Andaman Sea near Port Blair, the capital of India's Andaman and Nicobar islands, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - Representative image

A 19-year-old sailor from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh was found dead with bullet injuries on July 6 at the Kochi Naval Base, ANI reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
