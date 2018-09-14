19-year-old exam topper gangraped in Haryana, CM Khattar says guilty will be punished

A 19-year old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, CNN-News 18 has reported.

The woman was kidnapped on her way to the coaching centre by a group of four to five men. They took the woman to a secluded place and forced her to drink a sedative-laced drink, after which they took turns to rape her. Later, the accused left the woman at a bus stop in Kanina.

The woman, who hails from a nearby village, excelled in her academics and had topped her board exams.

The parents of the victim have alleged that the police refused to take their complaint, which left them hopping from one police station to another. The parents added that the accused had threatened the police not to pursue the matter.

The complaint of the survivor was finally filed as a ‘zero FIR’ in the women's police station of Rewari district in Haryana. “The investigation will be conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction,” an official of the Rewari women police station said.

A Zero FIR is a first information report that can be filed in any police station irrespective of where the incident has occurred. The case can later be transferred to the concerned police station.



They dropped her back&called parents to tell them about her location. FIR registered, 3 accused named in FIR. We are after the 3 accused to arrest them. Medical of the victim has been done: AS Chawla, ADGP Operations #Haryana, on Rewari gang-rape incident pic.twitter.com/CqzIxhALkw

Meanwhile, Additional DGP Operations, Haryana, AS Chawla, has confirmed that the FIR has been filed and the Haryana police is after the accused and will soon arrest them.

Chief Minister ML Khattar, in a statement to the media, has said, "Law will take its own course and whoever is found guilty will be punished.”

However, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, citing failure of the law and order in the state, demanded that the “government should resign on moral grounds”.