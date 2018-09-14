App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

19-year-old exam topper gangraped in Haryana, CM Khattar says guilty will be punished

The parents of the survivor alleged that police officials refused to take their complaint

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A 19-year old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped in Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, CNN-News 18 has reported.

The woman was kidnapped on her way to the coaching centre by a group of four to five men. They took the woman to a secluded place and forced her to drink a sedative-laced drink, after which they took turns to rape her. Later, the accused left the woman at a bus stop in Kanina.

The woman, who hails from a nearby village, excelled in her academics and had topped her board exams.

The parents of the victim have alleged that the police refused to take their complaint, which left them hopping from one police station to another. The parents added that the accused had threatened the police not to pursue the matter.

related news

The complaint of the survivor was finally filed as a ‘zero FIR’ in the women's police station of Rewari district in Haryana. “The investigation will be conducted by the Mahendergarh police as the incident occurred in the area under their jurisdiction,” an official of the Rewari women police station said.

A Zero FIR is a first information report that can be filed in any police station irrespective of where the incident has occurred. The case can later be transferred to the concerned police station.

Meanwhile, Additional DGP Operations, Haryana, AS Chawla, has confirmed that the FIR has been filed and the Haryana police is after the accused and will soon arrest them.

Chief Minister ML Khattar, in a statement to the media, has said, "Law will take its own course and whoever is found guilty will be punished.”

However, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, citing failure of the law and order in the state, demanded that the “government should resign on moral grounds”.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Former Haryana chief minister #Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar #law and order #sexual assault

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.