19 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

Nineteen Pakistani migrants living in Rajasthan's Barmer for the past several decades were granted Indian citizenship on June 19, an official said.

Certificates of Indian citizenship were handed out to them at an event held at the district collectorate.

The state government has granted Indian citizenship to 19 Pak migrants who have been living in Barmer district for more than a decade, District Collector Himanshu Gupta said.

He, along with Additional District Collector Rakesh Kumar Sharma, handed out the certificates to the migrants.

Expressing their happiness, the migrants said getting Indian citizenship after years of wait is a dream come true.