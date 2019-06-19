App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

19 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship in Rajasthan

The state government has granted Indian citizenship to 19 Pak migrants who have been living in Barmer district for more than a decade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nineteen Pakistani migrants living in Rajasthan's Barmer for the past several decades were granted Indian citizenship on June 19, an official said.

Certificates of Indian citizenship were handed out to them at an event held at the district collectorate.

The state government has granted Indian citizenship to 19 Pak migrants who have been living in Barmer district for more than a decade, District Collector Himanshu Gupta said.

Close

He, along with Additional District Collector Rakesh Kumar Sharma, handed out the certificates to the migrants.

Expressing their happiness, the migrants said getting Indian citizenship after years of wait is a dream come true.

The decision to grant citizenship to these 19 migrants living in Barmer, along with 10 living in Pali and five in Jalore was announced by the Rajasthan government on June 18.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #India

