Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

19 of 107 held for rioting in UP’s Muzaffarnagar freed after police say no evidence: Report

They were granted bail either by the police or the court due to lack of evidence or after charges of grievous offences were dropped

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 19 of the 107 people accused by the Uttar Pradesh police of rioting and attempting to murder in Muzaffarnagar, in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), have been released on bail, The Indian Express reported.

They were granted bail either by the police or the court due to lack of evidence or after charges of grievous offences were dropped.

The report suggests that in the case of five accused, the police themselves granted bail under section 169 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), citing deficiency of evidence. Ten others were released by the Sessions Court after the police was only able to prove prima facie violation of prohibitory orders, but not that they were involved in rioting or attempt to murder.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

On December 21, the police had said in an FIR that they had identified 107 individuals and had named 3,000 other unknown persons, charging them under 17 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, police claimed that the accused “present at Madina Chowk….indulged in rioting…created an atmosphere of terror forcing everyone to shut their shops. They also destroyed public property and indulged in arson.”

The FIR said the accused were also involved in stone pelting with an intention to harm the police deployed at the spot. “Police officials were injured and taken for medical examination,” it added.

Earlier in January, the district administration had sent notices to 46 people for their alleged involvement in damaging public property during the protests. Notices to 46 people were sent by a panel set up under additional district magistrate Amit Kumar.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 09:32 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Muzaffarnagar #Uttar Pradesh

