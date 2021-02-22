189 caught without masks in Maharashtra's Palghar in 2 days

Representative Image (Image: Shome Basu)

The Palghar district administration has caught 189 people in the last two days for not wearing masks and collected more than Rs 36,000 as fine from them, officials said on Monday.

In the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Palghar Collector Manik Gursal and other officials inspected 66 public places over the last two days, a release from the district administration said.

Three marriage halls were among the places inspected by the district administration and action was taken against those who violated COVID-19 prevention norms, it said.

"Action was also taken against 189 people who were found without masks and a fine of Rs 36,150 was collected from them," the release said.

Besides, a fine of Rs 6,600 was collected from three other public places for violation of COVID-19 norms, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Offences were registered against those who organised marriage functions where more than 50 people were present. No arrest has been made so far, the release said.

Palghar district has so far reported a total of 45,697 COVID-19 cases and 1,202 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.