188 of 392 routes in India operated by single airline: Report

More and more airlines are opting to fly on exclusive, direct routes to avoid losses incurred due to intense competition from other airlines, rising fuel cost and fight to capture bigger market share.

According to data released by UK based air travel intelligence, OAG firm, and analysed by The Indian Express, 188 routes out of 392 routes in India had direct flights operated by only one airline. Of these, 35 were UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme flights that enjoy a three-year exclusivity period.

According to the report, IndiGo and SpiceJet operated 61 and 47 flights respectively, accounting for over 100 flights. The remaining 80 are operated by GoAir, Jet Airways, Air India, Air India Express, Alliance Air, Air Deccan, TruJet and Zoom Air.

The report noted various reasons, including airlines trying to monetise individual destinations of three connecting destinations and operating on non-competitive route and command price power rather than indulging in price war.

Consider, a Kolkata-Indore flight. While a direct flight between the two destinations is Rs 3,272 (2 h 20 min), a connecting flight (3 h 40 min) with a stop at Hyderabad costs Rs 3,078. It must be, however, noted that price cannot be the sole motivator to fly direct flights. The route must have "enough traffic".

"The decision to select routes on which airlines will operate is a function of multiple parameters — where is the hub, how they would rotate the aircraft, etc. At the end of the day, it is a commercial and operational reason behind operating on any route," Dhiraj Mathur, partner, PwC India, told the daily.

Experts told the daily that monopoly flights are sustained only when the other means of connectivity take significantly longer time between destinations and where the infrastructure and passenger traffic is decent enough to start air-operations.

Sample a Pune-Coimbatore flight operated by Jet Airways. The airline enjoys the advantage in terms of time difference when compared with other modes of transport, giving it the power to command price. The flight is only 1 hour 35 minutes long, while a train journey is over 24 hours long.