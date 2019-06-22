App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

18 injured after minibus turns turtle in J&K's Kishtwar district

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana visited the injured in the hospital to enquire about their condition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Eighteen people were injured Saturday when a minibus turned turtle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accident occurred at Fogmorh near Shalimar and the injured, including the driver of the bus, were shifted to the district hospital, a police official said.

He said the bus was on its way to Kishtwar town from remote Kandni village.

Close

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, A S Rana visited the injured in the hospital to enquire about their condition.

"All the injured are stable," Rana said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 22, 2019 01:10 pm

tags #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.