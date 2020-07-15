18% GST on alcohol-based sanitizers: Lowering rate would hit domestic manufacturers, clarifies Centre

After the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR) stated that alcohol-based hand sanitizers will attract a GST of 18 percent, the Ministry of Finance on July 15 issued a clarification saying reducing the rate would put domestic manufacturers at risk.

In the press note, the Finance Ministry said sanitizers and disinfectants – like soaps, anti-bacterial liquids, Dettol, etc. – all attract a standard duty rate of 18 percent under the GST (Goods and Services Tax) regime.

The GST rates on various items are decided by the GST Council, where the central government and all the state governments together deliberate and take decisions, the statement noted.

The Centre further clarified that the inputs for the manufacture of hand sanitizers – chemicals, packing material, input services – also attract a GST of 18 percent.

"Reducing the GST rate on sanitizers and other similar items would lead to an inverted duty structure and put the domestic manufacturers at a disadvantage vis-a-vis importers," the Finance Ministry stated.

"Lower GST rates help importers by making them cheaper. This is against the nation’s policy on Atmanirbhar Bharat. Consumers would also eventually not benefit from lower GST rate if domestic manufacturing suffers on account of inverted duty structure," the ministry explained.

AAR had announced the decision after Springfield India Distilleries had approached its Goa-bench to seek classification of hand sanitizers supplied by the company, and contended that the product is taxed at 12 percent. It had also sought to know if sanitizers would be exempt from GST as they came under the ambit of an essential commodity.

AAR, in its ruling, had said since hand sanitizers manufactured by the applicant are of the category of 'alcohol-based hand sanitizers', an 18 percent GST would be applicable.

The authority further said although the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has classified hand sanitizers as an essential commodity, the GST law has a separate list of exempted goods.