App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

18 die due to rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh

On September 21, three persons died in Sonbhadra due to lightning strike and an equal number of people died in Ballia due to drowning in flood water

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As many as 18 persons across the state have died in various rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, a government official said here on September 22. In a statement issued here, the official said that five persons died on September 22, while 13 were killed on September 21.

"Three persons died in Kaushambi due to lightning strike while one person died due to a wall collapse in Amethi. Another person drowned in Banda," the statement said.

On September 21, three persons died in Sonbhadra due to lightning strike and an equal number of people died in Ballia due to drowning in flood water, the statement said.

Close

One person each in Bhadohi and Jaunpur died due to lightning strike while snakebite claimed the lives of one person each in Kaushambi, Pilibhit and Gorakhpur.

related news

Meanwhile, rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Ghaghara are flowing above the danger mark, the statement said.

The meteorological department on Sunday said rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

On Sunday, the rainfall recorded in Fursatganj was 22 mm, followed by Varanasi-BHU (18.2 mm), Meerut (17.8 mm), Kanpur-IAF (14.8 mm), Bahraich and Hamirpur (14 mm each), Khiri (10.2 mm) and Lucknow (9 mm).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.