1,781 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,10,921; death toll mounts to 3,334

Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334, authorities said. Thirty-four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,300 on Friday.

The bulletin on Saturday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,334, and the total number of cases mounted to 1,10,921.