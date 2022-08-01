1,737 criminal cases filed, 39 convicted in 3 years for violating environmental laws: Government

A total of 1,737 criminal cases were registered and 39 people convicted across the country for violating environmental laws in the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha asked by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

"As per the available information, 1,737 criminal cases have been registered or recorded under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Air (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1981; and Water (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1974. Thirty-nine people were actually convicted under these Acts during the said period. No repeat offenders have been reported so far," Yadav said.

The data assumes significance in the backdrop of the Union environment ministry's proposal to decriminalise environmental laws to "weed out fear of imprisonment for simple violations".

"The government has proposed to decriminalise the existing provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 by introducing provisions for imposing heavier penalties and additional penalties, which shall, on one hand act as a deterrent for violators and on the other hand encourage self-regulation for law-abiding entrepreneurs," the minister said.

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashiwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha last week that the proposed amendment is also aimed at protecting law-abiding citizens and entrepreneurs from undue harassment in case of minor non-compliances, which would have otherwise resulted in filing of court cases and increasing the burden on the judicial system.

However, in case of serious violations that may result in a grave injury or loss of life, the provisions of the Indian Penal Code will be applicable, in addition to penalties that may be imposed.