English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    1,737 criminal cases filed, 39 convicted in 3 years for violating environmental laws: Government

    As per the available information, 1,737 criminal cases have been registered or recorded under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Air (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1981; and Water (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1974.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    A total of 1,737 criminal cases were registered and 39 people convicted across the country for violating environmental laws in the last three years, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha asked by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

    "As per the available information, 1,737 criminal cases have been registered or recorded under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986; Air (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1981; and Water (Prevention and Control of pollution) Act, 1974. Thirty-nine people were actually convicted under these Acts during the said period. No repeat offenders have been reported so far," Yadav said.

    The data assumes significance in the backdrop of the Union environment ministry's proposal to decriminalise environmental laws to "weed out fear of imprisonment for simple violations".

    "The government has proposed to decriminalise the existing provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 by introducing provisions for imposing heavier penalties and additional penalties, which shall, on one hand act as a deterrent for violators and on the other hand encourage self-regulation for law-abiding entrepreneurs," the minister said.

    Union Minister of State for Environment Ashiwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha last week that the proposed amendment is also aimed at protecting law-abiding citizens and entrepreneurs from undue harassment in case of minor non-compliances, which would have otherwise resulted in filing of court cases and increasing the burden on the judicial system.

    Close

    Related stories

    However, in case of serious violations that may result in a grave injury or loss of life, the provisions of the Indian Penal Code will be applicable, in addition to penalties that may be imposed.
    PTI
    Tags: #criminal cases #environment #environmental laws
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.