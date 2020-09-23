17-year-old Surat girl appointed as UNEP’s Indian Green Ambassador

A 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Tunza Eco-Generation, a recurring event with monthly goals.

The girl – Khushi Chindaliya – has been passionate about protecting the environment and raising awareness on the issue from a very young age. She embarked on the path of green crusading after witnessing that the greenery in her hometown was gradually disappearing and being replaced by concrete structures.

Chindaliya told news agency ANI that when she moved to her current residence, there was greenery all around and the trees were home to many birds. However, the trees were removed to make space for erecting concrete structures. It was then she realised that her siblings would never get to see the kind of greenery she has seen and started finding ways to conserve nature.

She was chosen to be the Regional Ambassador because of the concern she has to conserve the environment and her passion to save nature's beauty for future generations.

Her appointment to the UNEP will help her reach out to a wider audience to spread awareness on the importance of conserving nature. “This month I will be sharing reports and speaking on what my government is doing for the environment and how education can help arrest the decline,” Chindaliya said.

She will now be counted among the many youth who have represented India on an international platform and spread awareness on climate change and saving the environment.

In 2019, 11-year-old Ridhima Pandey had represented India at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, while Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur had attended the third Asia Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risks Reduction in 2018, when she was only 6 years old.