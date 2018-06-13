App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

17 people killed, 20 injured when bus overturns in Uttar Pradesh

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of victims which include one woman and 16 men.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

At least 17 people were killed and 20 injured when a bus overturned after hitting a divider here this morning, police said. The ill-fated bus carrying around 60-70 people was on its way to Farrukhabad from Jaipur in Rajasthan, Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh told PTI.

"The bus overturned after hitting a divider in Tirathpur village located almost 25 km from the district headquarters on the Mainpuri-Etawah road, at around 5.30 am,” he said.

“As of now, 17 people have been killed, while 20 other sustained injuries. The bus driver has lost his left leg and is currently admitted to a hospital in Saifai,” the ASP said.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of victims which include one woman and 16 men.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Saifai and Mainpuri. Three of the injured passengers, who were admitted in a Saifai hospital, have been referred to Agra.

The police officer said the private bus was carrying mostly labourers, who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages.

“The number plate of the bus revealed that it was registered in Farrukhabad (UP-76). It was going from Jaipur to Farrukhabad,” Singh said and added that further details are awaited.

The ASP also said, “A number of casualties include those persons who were sleeping on the roof of the bus to escape from the prevailing heat.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 10:14 am

tags #India #Road Accident #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.