you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

16,000 Mumbai cops to cast postal ballot

Around 50,000 police personnel and officers will be on 'bandobast' (security) duty in the city alongwith Central forces that day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
More than 16,000 police personnel in Mumbai will cast their votes through postal ballot during the Lok Sabha elections, an official said Tuesday.

Mumbai will be going to the polls on April 29.

Around 50,000 police personnel and officers will be on 'bandobast' (security) duty in the city alongwith Central forces that day.

As a result, many of them, who live in neighbouring Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, would not be able to vote themselves, he said.

"Mumbai Police had appealed to their men to go for postal ballot, following which more than 16,000 personnel showed willingness to cast their vote through postal ballot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe.

This figure is the highest in the state, he said.

"We have forwarded applications of these police personnel to the concerned returning officers, following which further process (to accept postal ballot) will take place," he said.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #mumbai #Mumbai police #Politics

