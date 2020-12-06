PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

16 Injured In Fire At Residential Building In Mumbai

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, the fire official said.

PTI
Dec 6, 2020 / 12:25 PM IST
Image: Twitter/ANI

Image: Twitter/ANI

At least 16 people were injured after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-four floor residential building in Lalbaug area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 7.20 am on the second floor of Sarabhai building in Ganesh Galli locality, he said.

"It was a 'level-one' (minor) fire. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze. Twelve of them are undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, while four have been sent to Global Hospital,” the official said.

Two water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze brought under control, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #mumbai
first published: Dec 6, 2020 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.