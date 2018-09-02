16 die, 12 suffer injuries in Uttar Pradesh rains

As many as 16 people died and 12 were injured in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said Sunday. On Saturday, Shahjahanpur bore the maximum brunt of the weather's onslaught, as six people were killed in incidents of lightning strike, while seven were injured.

A statement issued by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner said Sunday, "Six people lost their lives in Shahjahanpur, while three died in Sitapur district of the state."

"Two people died each in Auraiyya and Amethi. One person each died in Lakhimpur Khiri, Rae Bareli and Unnao. All the deaths took place yesterday" it said.

Eighteen animals died in the state and as many as 461 houses/huts were also damaged, the statement said.

In Shahjahanpur, six people, including four children died, in various incidents of lightening strikes, district administration officials said Sunday.

District Magistrate Amrit Tripathi said some youngsters were grazing cattle Saturday in Shamsherpur village under Kaanth police station area, when a sudden downpour forced them to take shelter under a tree.

"Mohit (24), Bablu (5), Anmol (10) and Dablu (11) died when they came in contact with lightning, while three were seriously injured," he said Sunday.

In Nabipur village under Kaanth police station, Vandana, 11, died and in Sikandarpur village, Ashok, 42, died when lightening struck them, Tripathi said.

"Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramji Mishra has been sent to the spot. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being made available to kin of the deceased," he said.