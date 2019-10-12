App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

16 Bangladeshis held in BSF raids in West Bengal

The BSF officials said till October 12 this year, BSF jawans of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 1,238 Bangladeshi intruders and seized 26,750 cattle heads.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during a series of raids in south Bengal districts since October 11, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on October 12.

The border guards also seized 89 cattle heads and 1,895 pieces of tablets - a contraband drug - during the raids in border areas of Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts during October.

Five and nine Bangladeshis were arrested from Swarupnagar and Hakimpur areas respectively of North 24 Parganas district for trying to enter India illegally, the officials said.

Two others were also apprehended for similar reasons from Baishnabnagar area of Malda district.

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Politics

