16 Bangladeshis held in BSF raids in West Bengal

Sixteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended during a series of raids in south Bengal districts since October 11, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on October 12.

The border guards also seized 89 cattle heads and 1,895 pieces of tablets - a contraband drug - during the raids in border areas of Malda, Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts during October.

Five and nine Bangladeshis were arrested from Swarupnagar and Hakimpur areas respectively of North 24 Parganas district for trying to enter India illegally, the officials said.

Two others were also apprehended for similar reasons from Baishnabnagar area of Malda district.