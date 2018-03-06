App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 05, 2018 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

16.72 lakh driving licences found 'possible duplicates': Govt

As many as 16.72 lakh driving licences were found "possible duplicates" after analysing records of 6.70 crore licences, Parliament was informed today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 16.72 lakh driving licences were found "possible duplicates" after analysing records of 6.70 crore licences, Parliament was informed today.

This comes against the backdrop of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari stressing that 30 percent of the driving licences in the country are bogus.

An analysis by National Informatics Centre (NIC) on National Register for Driving Licenses regarding fake licences found that there is a possibility of duplicate licenses, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh Lal Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

"As on January 5, 2015, out of total 6,70,16,851 driving licences records available, 16,72,138 records were found to be possible duplicates spread over 7,99,923 clusters," Mandaviya said.

related news

The percentage of probable duplicates stands at 2.5 percent as per this exercise, he said, adding the information has been shared with states for further action.

He said implementation of provisions of Motor Vehicles Act comes under the perview of the state governments.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017, passed by Lok Sabha and presently in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing proposes many clauses which will promote simplification and citizen facilitation.

"Ministry has introduced online based citizen-centric application VAHAN 4 and SARATHI 4 to ease out the process of obtaining driving licenses such as online application, payment of fees or booking an appointment at the RTO for a new driving license etc," the minister said.

"Thirty percent of the driving licences in the country are bogus. Now onwards the driving licences will be electronically registered under umbrella of e-governance," Gadkari has earlier said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC