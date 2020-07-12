App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,573 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,12,494; death toll mounts to 3,371

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,12,494. The death toll due to the disease increased to 3,371 after 37 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

PTI

Delhi has recorded 1,573 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,12,494 in the city, while the death toll mounted to 3,371, authorities said on Sunday. This is the first time in July that the fresh case count has remained below the 2,000-mark for two consecutive days. On Saturday, 1,781 cases were detected.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital now stands at 1,12,494. The death toll due to the disease increased to 3,371 after 37 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 89,968 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 19,155 active cases, it said.

Close

The bulletin said as many as 9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid-antigen tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

Till date, a total of 7,89,853 tests have been conducted, which is 41,571 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 11,059, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around two percent every day.

For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to more than 79 percent, the bulletin said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #coronavirus #India

