155 Islamic State members, sympathisers arrested so far: Home Ministry

A total of 155 members and sympathisers of banned terrorist organisation Islamic State (IS) have been arrested in the country so far, the Home Ministry said on June 25.

Some instances of individuals from different states joining the IS have also come to the notice of central and state security agencies, it said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state police forces have registered cases against IS members and sympathisers, and have arrested 155 accused from across the country so far, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The Islamic State (IS), the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) or the Daesh has been notified as a terrorist organisation and included in the first schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the central government.

"The IS is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology.Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by agencies concerned and action is taken as per the law," Reddy said.