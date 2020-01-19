App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

153 websites unblocked in parts of J&K; social media remains blocked

Only websites categorized under mails, services, education, banking, travel and employment, among others, have been allowed so far

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir administration restored internet services in certain parts of the Union Territory on January 18, after 167 days of suspension.

However, the access is restricted to only 153 ‘whitelisted’ websites spread across categories such as mails, services, education, banking, travel and employment, among others.

The administration has excluded all social media platforms from its ‘whitelist’.

The list also includes several major infotainment streaming services such as Hotstar, Sony Liv and Airtel TV, which also offer access to certain television news channels. However, the list excludes dedicated mainstream news websites.

The list also includes major government websites such as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Passport Office and the Income Tax Department.

The government order states that 2G internet services on post-paid mobiles will be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and in the revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipora of Kashmir Valley.

However, Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama are still under restrictions, according to a report by News18.

Internet services in J&K were suspended in August 2019 before the central government abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to the state, and bifurcated it to two UTs.

First Published on Jan 19, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Internet #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir

