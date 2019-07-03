App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

153 children died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Epidemiologists from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), senior pediatricians, laboratory technicians from central level are present in Muzaffarpur since June 12.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 153 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) while 720 such cases were reported in Bihar till June 28 this year, Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said. He was asked about the steps taken by the government to investigate the cause of deaths and the remedial measures adopted.

According to figures available till June 28 this year, the number of AES cases - 720 and number of deaths - 153, the Minister informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister elaborated on a number of measures that the Union Health ministry initiated to support the state in containing AES cases while adding that "as per Constitutional provisions, health is a state subject".

Close

Choubey, in his reply said that Union Health Minister had reviewed the situation with his counterpart in Bihar and also with officials from ministry.

related news

A central team of experts consisting of public health specialist from various central government institutes was deputed to assist the state government in taking containment and management measures, he said.

He further said the minister had also visited Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur in in Bihar.

The Ministry further deployed another high-level multi-disciplinary team to Muzaffarpur after drawing senior pediatricians from various central government institutes to advise the state government in its efforts to manage the cases.

Epidemiologists from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), senior pediatricians, laboratory technicians from central level are present in Muzaffarpur since June 12.

Strategic Health Operations Centre (SHOC) facility of NCDC was activated to monitor the AES situation in Muzaffarpur and co-ordinate tasks at the field level, he stated.

Choubey said that the ministry had deputed five teams of doctors along with technicians from Central government hospitals to SKMCH to support clinical management.

"Central team consisting experts from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was also deployed at SKMCH. The team is also scrutinising and reviewing the case records of discharge and deceased patients using a standardised tool to know the reasons for mortality," the reply said.

Orientation training of all pediatricians of SKMCH on clinical case management and treatment protocol of AES was conducted on regular basis by the central team.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 04:32 pm

tags #acute encephalitis syndrome #AES #Health #ICMR #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.