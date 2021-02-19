MARKET NEWS

152 people arrested in probe with connection to farmer's protest: Delhi Police Commissioner

The Commissioner also denied any possibility of an intelligence failure regarding the violence that ensued during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, Republic Day.

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 03:44 PM IST
Farmers Protesting Against Farm Bills 2020.


As many as 152 people have been arrested in a probe in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, said the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava. On February 19, SN Shrivastava informed that the farmer leaders who have been served the notice, have responded to it as well. "Some people may not want to join the probe but it is not up to their will", he added.

According to Shrivastava, there were apprehensions and hence barricades were put up and the farmers were stopped. He further went on to appreciate the Delhi Police's action on that day, saying they 'discharged their duties very well'.

On February 18, the SC appointed panel on the new farm laws said it held consultations with top officials of the ministries of agriculture, food processing industries, and consumer affairs on the legislations against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for nearly three months now.

This is the ninth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is holding consultations with stakeholders both online and in person.

On the same day, farmers simultaneously carried out the 'Rail Roko' blockade where they gathered near rail tracks in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. The railway blockade started at 12 pm and went on till 4 pm.

This is the third major demonstration by the protesting farmers, after the Republic Day tractor rally and the "chakka jam" on February 6.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has also asserted that farmers won't return till the laws are repealed.  Addressing a "mahapanchayat" in Haryana, Taikat made a call to all protesting farmers saying, 'even if you have to set your standing crop on fire, you should be prepared for it'.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow our full coverage of the farmers' protest here

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi Police #Farm Bills 2020 #Farm Union Leaders #farmers agitation #Farmers protest #India
first published: Feb 19, 2021 03:43 pm

