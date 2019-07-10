App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

1,513 farmers committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh between 2014-19, says CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister stated this during a videoconference with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police from the state headquarters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 10 said 1,513 farmers had committed suicide in the state from 2014 to 2019, but only 391 families were paid ex-gratia.

The Chief Minister stated this during a videoconference with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police from the state headquarters.

"Records of the District Crime Records Bureau's in the state indicate that 1,513 farmers committed suicide during 2014-19, but ex gratia was paid in only 391 cases. He directed the Collectors to verify the records and extend compensation to all the eligible bereaved families immediately.

Close

"Go to those families along with the local MLA and instil confidence in them. Pay each of the families the Rs seven lakh ex gratia from the government. We will bring in a legislation to ensure that the ex-gratia amount does not fall into the wrong hands," Jagan told the Collectors.

related news

Jagan noted that his was a "people's government" and one "filled with humanity".

"Our administration should reflect this," he added. The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to eliminate corruption at all levels.

"I will start the cleaning up from my level. You do it at your level. Call mandal-level officers, counsel them and then do the cleaning up act," he told the Collectors.

He said he should get a positive report from them in the next two to three months.

"The Intelligence wing should report to me that things are happening without the need for paying bribes," Jagan said.

Stating that he was giving strong signals against corruption, the Chief Minister said it could help only 50 percent.

"The rest is in your hands. District Collectors and SPs should focus on that and work with their hearts. It's possible," he said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.