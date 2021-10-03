MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

150 railway stations to be redeveloped: Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me this responsibility and my father has wished me to bring smiles on the faces of each passenger. I would try my best to rise to the expectations of both,” he said during the foundation-laying ceremony for a building at a railway station here.

PTI
October 03, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

As many as 150 railway stations will be redeveloped while 300 will be connected with a high speed corridor, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Jodhpur.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me this responsibility and my father has wished me to bring smiles on the faces of each passenger. I would try my best to rise to the expectations of both,” he said during the foundation-laying ceremony for a building at a railway station here.

It was Vaishnaw’s first visit to Jodhpur after assuming the charge of the railway minister.

As many as 150 railway stations will be redeveloped in entire country, of which,eight stations in Rajasthan will be developed in first phase, he said.

He said the eight station to be redeveloped in the state are Jaipur, Gandhinagar (Jaipur), Jodhpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Abu Road (Sirohi).

Close

He further said 300 stations will be connected with a high speed corridor.

He said the work on the electrification of rail lines is under progress at a fast pace and it would be completed in the next a year and a half.

"Electrification would lead to the realisation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #Current Affairs #India #railway #Railway stations
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:53 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.