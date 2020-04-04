App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 15 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total cases rise to 20

While 10 new cases were reported from Bhubaneswar, two persons tested positive in Bhadrak district, and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fifteen persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20, officials said.

While 10 new cases were reported from Bhubaneswar, two persons tested positive in Bhadrak district, and one each in Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur, they said.

Among the new patients are seven persons who came in contact with the 60-year-old man from Suryanagar in the state capital infected with the deadly virus and undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, the officials said.

Close

His wife, daughter and five tenants have tested positive, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

related news

Three persons from Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar also tested positive, prompting the police to seal the area.

All entry and exit points of the area have been closed and the residents will be provided essential items by the Bhubaneswar Municpal Corporation, officials said.

Police said a massive contact-tracing exercise has been launched in the wake of the new cases.

The seven new patients from the Suryanagar area have no travel history, while police said they were yet to ascertain the travel details of the other new patients.

Two COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, officials said.

The government has imposed a 48-hour total shutdown, akin to curfew, in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak town, which started at 8 pm.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 12:26 am

tags #coronavirus #India

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.