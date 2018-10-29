App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

15 more cities will soon have metro network: Hardeep Singh Puri

Interacting with the members of the Consultative Committee attached to the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry, Puri informed them on HUA's initiatives on urban transport in India.

India already has a 515-km functional network of metro tracks in various cities and 15 more will soon have over 660 kilometres of tracks for rapid urban transportation, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

According to a statement released by the housing and urban affairs minister, the state governments and union territories have been advised to prepare and submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the provisions in the Metro Rail Policy 2017.

"Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs has stated that more than 664 kms of metro rail projects in 15 cities are presently under various stages of implementation, while more than 515 kms of metro line are already operational in India," the statement said.

He said several new cities are now aspiring to have metro rail systems.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 09:27 pm

