15 crore Muslims can be a bigger force than 100 crore Hindus: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga, former Maharashtra MLA Waris Pathan said that even though the Muslim community may be a minority with only 15 crore people, they can be a bigger force than the 100 crore in majority, news agency ANI reported.



#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg

— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Referring to the criticism against women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said, "They say that we've kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together."

In a video, the leader can be heard saying that azaadi (freedom) will have to be taken by perforce if not given to the people otherwise.

Earlier this month, Pathan had claimed that the Delhi Police has been spraying a chemical substance in the air that is affecting the health of students at Jamia Millia Islamia University. He took to Twitter after several reports of police brutalities on university students, who were protesting against the Citizenship Act, surfaced.