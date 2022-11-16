 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
15.24 lakh foreigners visited India in 2021; highest from US, followed by Bangladesh

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Ten countries accounted for 74.39 per cent of the total arrival of foreigners during 2021, while 25.61 per cent of the incoming foreigners were from the rest of the nations, a home ministry official said.

File image (Source: PTI)

Over 15 lakh foreigners, including 4.29 lakh US nationals and 2.4 lakh Bangladeshis, had visited India last year when the country was on an extended period of coronavirus restrictions and visa regulations, officials said.

A total of 15,24,469 foreigners visited India between January 1 and December 31, 2021.

The maximum number of foreigners who visited India during this period were from the United States (4,29,860), followed by those from Bangladesh (2,40,554), United Kingdom (1,64,143), Canada (80,437) and Nepal (52,544).

As many as 36,451 citizens from Afghanistan, 33,864 nationals from Australia, 33,772 from Germany, 32,064 from Portugal and 30,374 citizens of France visited India during 2021, the official said.

All international flights were suspended during the nationwide lockdown, which was first announced in India from March 25 to April 21 in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was extended thrice till May 31.