15-20 kg onions stolen from woman vendor's pushcart in Hyderabad

About 15-20 kg of onions, whose prices have skyrocketed, were allegedly stolen from a woman vendor's pushcart with the act caught on camera, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and the woman found the onions missing from her pushcart on Friday morning, police said.

However, no case was registered as the woman did not file any complaint, Chikkadpally Police Station Inspector P Shiva Shankar Rao said.

A CCTV footage showed an unidentified man parking his two-wheeler and then opening the gunny bag covers kept on the pushcart and later putting the onions from a basket into his bag and later driving away.