146 malaria cases in Delhi this season, about 40% recorded in August

Nearly 60 cases of malaria have been reported in Delhi in August, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the city this season to 146, according to a municipal report released today.

Two cases of malaria were reported in February, one each in April and March, 17 in May, 25 in June, 42 in July and 58 till August 25, according to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city.

Of the total 78 dengue cases this season, 29 were reported till August 11, 19 were reported in July, six in January, three in February, one in March, two in April, 10 in May and eight in June.

Three fresh cases of chikungunya were reported here in the last week, raising the number to 44.

A senior doctor at a government-run facility said both dengue and malaria have different carriers. Therefore, it is not unusual for malaria cases to be reported in larger number compared to dengue.

He advised people to take all precautions, like wearing full-sleeve clothes and not allowing breeding of mosquito larvae inside homes.

"Water coolers should be dried up when not in use as dengue infection carrying mosquitoes breed there a lot. Mosquito nets should be used at home," the doctor said.

The cases of vector borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. No vector-borne disease case was reported till January 13.

The report said domestic breeding checkers found mosquito breeding in 1,14,532 households in the city till August 25. It said 1,04,866 legal notices have been served for various violations and "14,155 prosecutions nitiated".

On June 28, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had directed local bodies and other agencies to intensify vector control measures. He had also asked for regular meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders to review the situation in their respective districts.

According to the SDMC, 10 people died due to dengue in Delhi last year, of whom five were not residents of the national capital.