1,411 coronavirus cases in Mumbai take tally to 22,563; 43 die

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 22,563 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,411 new infections, while 43 more deaths took the toll to 800, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

For the third consecutive day, the city recorded over 1,000 coronavirus positive patients.

A BMC release the number of recovered patients crossed the 6,000-mark and jumped to 6,116 after 600 more people were discharged from city hospitals.

The civic body also informed that 727 new suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted in different hospitals.

