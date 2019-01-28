App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

14 of Hyderabad firm held for cheating over 1 lakh job seekers

The Wisdom IT Services India Pvt. Ltd had collected huge sums from gullible people and arranged fake interviews for jobs in multinational corporations over the past few years, a police release said on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Busting a mega job racket, city police have arrested the chief executive officer and 13 others of a firm here for allegedly cheating over one lakh people, 35,000 of them from overseas, of Rs 70 crore after assuring placements in MNCs.

The Wisdom IT Services India Pvt. Ltd had collected huge sums from gullible people and arranged fake interviews for jobs in multinational corporations over the past few years, a police release said on Friday.

The overseas victims were mainly from the Middle East, South Africa,Egypt, Qatar and The Netherlands, it said.

The fraud involved was estimated to be Rs. 70 crores from one lakh people including 69,962 from India and 35,000 job seekers from foreign countries, it said.

The Cyberabad police seized Rs 19 lakh cash from the accused and further investigation was on, the release added.

The company collected amount in US Dollars for arranging interviews and certificate verifications, the release added.

Based on complaint by one of the victims, a case was registered and the 14, including the company's CEO, had been arrested,it added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.