14 of Hyderabad firm held for cheating over 1 lakh job seekers

Busting a mega job racket, city police have arrested the chief executive officer and 13 others of a firm here for allegedly cheating over one lakh people, 35,000 of them from overseas, of Rs 70 crore after assuring placements in MNCs.

The Wisdom IT Services India Pvt. Ltd had collected huge sums from gullible people and arranged fake interviews for jobs in multinational corporations over the past few years, a police release said on Friday.

The overseas victims were mainly from the Middle East, South Africa,Egypt, Qatar and The Netherlands, it said.

The fraud involved was estimated to be Rs. 70 crores from one lakh people including 69,962 from India and 35,000 job seekers from foreign countries, it said.

The Cyberabad police seized Rs 19 lakh cash from the accused and further investigation was on, the release added.

The company collected amount in US Dollars for arranging interviews and certificate verifications, the release added.

Based on complaint by one of the victims, a case was registered and the 14, including the company's CEO, had been arrested,it added.