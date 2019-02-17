Present
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

14 more Delhi hotels to shut over fire safety violations, 71 establishments face action in 4 days

The AAP government had in the past few days cancelled fire safety certificates of business establishments for various violations in Karol Bagh, where a massive fire at a hotel recently killed 17 people, and ordered their closure.

The Delhi government has cancelled fire safety certificates of 14 more hotels in Karol Bagh area, taking the total number of such establishments to 71. Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain said, "A total of 71 NoCs have been suspended so far. We will not compromise with fire safety. Human lives are precious and their safety has to be given top priority."

The AAP government had in the past few days cancelled fire safety certificates of business establishments for various violations in Karol Bagh, where a massive fire at a hotel recently killed 17 people, and ordered their closure.

The government had issued instructions to municipal corporations and police asking them to seal these establishments in the wake of violations of fire safety norms.

The fire department had on February 13 inspected 23 hotels, out of which 13 were found to be violating fire safety norms.

On February 14, 22 hotels were checked, out of which 17 were found to be violating laid down rules. On February 15, Jain, who heads the fire department, said that this drive would continue across the national capital.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 06:10 pm

